Former Pakistan cricket team captain Saeed Anwar's controversial views over women entering the workforce and that resulting in more divorces has gone viral on social media. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Anwar can be heard saying that divorces have risen by almost 30 per cent in the past three years in Pakistan. He connected that to more women entering the workforce in the country. He also added in his sexist rant that because of financial independence, women have decided to run their own households according to their own wishes. The video has attracted a lot of criticism from users on social media.

“Since women have started working in Pakistan, divorce rates have climbed by 30 per cent in the last three years," Anwar said in the video that has gone viral on social media.

“The wives say, ‘to hell with you, I can earn myself. I can run a household on my own'. This is a whole game plan. You will not understand this game plan unless you find guidance,” he added.

#Viralvideo "I have travelled the world. I am just returning from Australia, Europe. Youngsters are suffering, families are in bad shape. Couples are fighting. The state of affairs is so bad that they have to make their women work for money," It's 2024 and Cricketer Saeed Anwar… pic.twitter.com/WOSepjWp7G — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) May 15, 2024

Anwar went on to say that he has seen a similar pattern all around the world and families are suffering because of women entering the workforce.

“I have travelled the world. I am just returning from Australia, Europe. Youngsters are suffering, families are in bad shape. Couples are fighting. The state of affairs is so bad that they have to make their women work for money,” the former Pakistan cricketer is heard commenting in the video.

Anwar also made an explosive revelation that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and an Australian mayor also expressed similar concerns in front of him.

"New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson called me to ask, ‘How will our society get better?'... The Australian mayor said to me, ‘Our culture has been destroyed since our women entered the workforce,'” he further said