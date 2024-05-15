Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan share the top spot on the updated list for T20I all-rounders. Only 23 rating points separate the top five players on the T20I all-rounders rankings. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib dropped three points after two appearances in Bangladesh's recently concluded five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka T20I skipper Hasaranga joined the veteran Bangladesh cricketer to share the top spot. While Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi held third place, just a further 10 rating points adrift. Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza gained two places and rose to the fourth spot after a few stupendous performances against Bangladesh, while South Africa's Aiden Markram lost one spot and dropped to the fifth spot ahead of the Proteas' campaign at the T20 World Cup.

There was also some movement on the updated T20I rankings for batters, as Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie jumped six places to 53rd for T20I batters on the back of 128 runs from three games against Pakistan, while teammate Harry Tector improved 12 spots to 69th on the same list following 98 runs in the same series.

Men's T20I Batter Rankings

Hard-hitting Pakistan left-hander Fakhar Zaman jumped four places to 57th on the updated rankings for T20I batters, while his teammate Imad Wasim moved up 24 spots to equal 52nd on the list for T20I bowlers and five rungs to equal 16th for T20I all-rounders following his economical efforts with the ball against Ireland.

In the updated T20I bowlers list, there was some joy for a pair of Bangladesh pacers as right-armer Taskin Ahmed moved three places to 23rd and compatriot Mustafizur Rahman jumped five spots to 25th after some good performances against Zimbabwe.

While star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav holds the top spot in the T20 batting rankings with 861 points,. England's Philip Salt stands in second place with 802 points.

Axar Patel is the only Indian bowler who could make his place in the top five of the updated T20 bowling rankings. The Men in Blue spinner stands in fourth place with 660 points.