The IPL 2024 playoffs race is well and truly on with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings being the top contenders. Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants also have an outside chance but their Net Run Rate (NRR) will make it slightly difficult for the two sides. Kolkata Knight Riders are the only side who are guaranteed a Top 2 spot with SRH also looking to challenge Rajasthan Royals for a spot in Qualifier 1. RR lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets on Wednesday and that means SRH still remain in the fight to potentially grab a Top 2 spot.

A look at how SRH, CSK and RCB can book their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs -

Chennai Super Kings - 14 points in 13 matches (NRR +0.528)

Matches remaining - 1 (vs RCB)

CSK have a great chance of qualifying as they have 14 points from 13 matches with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.528. A win against RCB in their final league game will guarantee their spot in the IPL playoffs. However, even if they are beaten by RCB, they can still qualify. They will hope that even if they are defeated by RCB, the Faf Du Plessis-led side does not go ahead on NRR. If LSG win their last game (and reach 14), CSK will still be favourites to go through due to a much superior NRR. They would also hope SRH (14 from 12 games) lose both their matches, so that they have it easy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 14 points in 12 matches (NRR +0.406)

Matches remaining - 2 (vs GT and PBKS)

Wins in the remaining two matches will guarantee a playoff spot for SRH. Even if they lose one of their matches, they will still go through. If they lose both their game, then it will all come down to NRR. If SRH lose both of their remaining matches while LSG and RCB win their last games, the Pat Cummins-led side will have to depend on the NRR to be in the top 4. If CSK beat RCB, and SRH lose both their games, they will hope to keep better run-rate than LSG and DC to grab that last play-off spots.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 12 points from 13 games (NRR +0.387)

Matches remaining - 1 (vs CSK)

With a five-match winning streak, RCB have scripted a stunning comeback in the ongoing IPL 2024. They won only one out of their first seven games but the change in form has put them in the playoffs race. For RCB to qualify, they have to beat Chennai Super Kings to reach 14 points. They would then hope that their NRR is above the other sides vying for the fourth spot in the playoffs. They would also want SRH to lose both their remaining games or LSG to lose their last match by a big margin.