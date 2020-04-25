Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
KL Rahul Asks Twitter If He Should "Keep Or Cut" His Hair, Gets Bizarre Replies

Updated: 25 April 2020 11:57 IST

Posting a picture of himself, KL Rahul asked Twitterati for advice on whether or not to cut his hair but would not have expected some of the replies he got.

KL Rahul asked fans whether or not he should cut his hair. © Twitter

With lockdown in effect in most countries across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, a major point of contention for many men is the unabated hair growth that has left many asking one critical question -- to cut or not to cut? While Virat Kohli took the help of his wife Anushka Sharma and escaped without any mishaps, former England cricketer Robert Key wasn't as lucky. KL Rahul is the latest cricketer to have a haircut conundrum. Posting a picture of himself the Indian batsman, asked Twitterati for advice on whether or not to cut his hair.

While some were gracious enough to give him an honest feedback, others came up with bizarre responses.

Earlier this month, KL Rahul celebrated his 28th birthday and was greeted with a special wish from his "brotherman" Hardik Pandya.

The India all-rounder took to Instagram to share a picture with KL Rahul and extend his wishes. "Happy birthday brotherman. Always got your back," Hardik Pandya captioned the post on Instagram.

KL Rahul was the top performer for India in the limited overs leg of the New Zealand tour.

KL Rahul scored 221 runs in the five-match Twenty20 International series while he accumulated 204 runs in the One-Day Internationals.

The right-handed batsman made his Test debut back in 2014 but he had to wait for another two years to make it to the limited overs squad.

On his ODI debut against Zimbabwe, KL Rahul became the first Indian batsman to score a century in his first game for the country in the 50-over format.

KL Rahul is also one of the three Indian batsmen to have scored a century in all three formats of the game.

