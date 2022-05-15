SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has impressed the cricketing fraternity with his pace in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Umran has clocked speeds in excess of 150kmph on a consistent basis and once, crossed the 157 kmph barrier as well. Speaking ahead of SRH's game against Kolkata Knight Riders, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that he wants the youngster to break his record of bowling the fastest delivery (161.3 kmph), adding that Umran needs to stay away from injuries

"I want to see him have a long career. A few days ago, someone was congratulating me as it's been 20 years since I bowled the fastest delivery but no one has been able to break the record. But I said, 'There must be someone who can smash this record'. I will be happy if Umran breaks my record. But he needs to ensure that he doesn't get injured in the process. I want to see him playing for a long stretch without any injuries," Akhtar said during an interaction on Sportskeeda.

Akhtar, who was the first player in history to break the 100-mile barrier, also wants Umran to play for India, saying that the pacer belongs on the world stage.

"I want to see him on the world stage as he belongs there. At present, there are not many people who can cross the 150 kmph mark. We have seen that Umran has been bowling consistently at that pace. I want Umran to that 100-mph mark at the back of his mind. I will be happy if he enters the 100-mph club. But he has to stay away from injuries which can halt his career," he added.

During the game against KKR, Umran returned figures of three for 33, taking his tally to 18 wickets in the ongoing season.

However, it wasn't enough as KKR registered a 54-run win.