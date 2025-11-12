Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has suggested that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are unlikely to release star all-rounder Andre Russell. In fact, the former KKR batter even claimed that the franchise might retain the player as long as he wishes to play, highlighting his contributions to the side over the years. Russell, 37, joined the franchise in ahead of IPL 2014, and helped the franchise win the IPL title in his very first season. Speaking on Star Sports, Finch, however, acknowledged that KKR could get a great deal for Russell, who had a poor IPL 2025 season.

"Contentious one. Fold. But I think you could get a great trade. But we know that they are not going to do it. They will never release Dre Russ," said Finch.

Russell had a season to forget in IPL 2025. In 13 games, the former West Indies all-rounder scored only 167 runs at an average of 18.55.

Last month, KKR announced Abhishek Nayar as the team's new head coach, replacing Chandrakant Pandit in the role, who coached the team for three seasons.

KKR parted ways with Pandit, putting an end to a three-season association during which the team secured the IPL title in 2024, ending a 10-year drought. Following a disappointing IPL 2025, in which KKR finished eighth with only five wins, a team shake-up led to Pandit's departure. He has since gone back to mentoring Madhya Pradesh in the Indian domestic arena, taking on the role of director of cricket at the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

During his time at KKR, Nayar and then team mentor Gautam Gambhir built a solid relationship. When Gambhir became the head coach of the national team, Nayar joined as an assistant coach. However, less than a year later, his contract was terminated after a BCCI review of the team's performance, and he rejoined KKR before IPL 2025.

(With IANS Inputs)