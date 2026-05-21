All-rounder Anukul Roy was on Thursday added to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, replacing Harsh Dubey who received a maiden call-up to the senior Test and ODI squads. A left-handed batsman and a left-arm spin bowler, Roy has represented Jharkhand in domestic cricket and plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. "The men's selection committee has added Anukul Roy to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces Harsh Dubey, who has received his maiden call-up to India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming IDFC First Bank home series against Afghanistan," the BCCI said in statement.

Roy first rose to prominence as the joint-highest wicket-taker (14 wickets) during India's victorious 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign.

The upcoming tri-series will feature Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A, and will be played in Dambulla from June 9 to June 21.

Captained by Tilak Varma with Riyan Parag as his deputy, the youthful 15-member squad features prominent IPL talents, including Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, and Yash Thakur.

Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also been named in the squad.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

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