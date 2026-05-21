Indian hockey team star Manpreet Singh challenged Virat Kohli and the entire Royal Challengers Bengaluru team to a joint Yo-Yo competition. In a conversation with RevSportz, Manpreet was asked whether he will be interested in facing Kohli in a fitness test or Yo-Yo test. In response, Manpreet said that it will be a great idea to do a joint session along with the RCB team and added that it will be good for Indian hockey. "Obviously. We want to invite Virat and the entire RCB team to come and do a training session with us. We will compete against each other", he said.

However, Manpreet claimed that hockey would hold an edge over the cricketer when it comes to fitness tests before pointing out that cricket is also a hard sport.

"If you look, their game is also difficult. The ball comes so fast. If you ask us to bat, that will be difficult too. The ball comes in at 150 kph speed and that is also difficult."

"His game's requirement is different and ours is too. His is about eye contact, batting, position and other things," he added.

Earlier, during the third edition of the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Tuesday, Kohli shared his thoughts on the importance of fitness in sport and stated,

"I know people sometimes look at fitness as something extraordinary, but for me it's simply what the job demands. It should be the norm, not something celebrated as special. Cricket is in such prime focus in our country that we often overlook other sports."

"If I'm being brutally honest, we are not even 15% of the fitness of an Indian hockey player. If the hockey players watch our training sessions, they'd probably laugh because their sport demands far more, physically," he said.

Virat Kohli's comments resonated deeply within the Indian hockey fraternity, with players viewing the praise not just as a compliment but as recognition of the relentless work and discipline demanded by modern hockey.

(With IANS inputs)

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