The BCCI is not certain about Hardik Pandya's fitness and that can end up impacting its plans for the ODI World Cup 2027, according to a report by Times of India. The all-rounder was named in the India squad for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan but chief selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear that his availability will depend on fitness tests. According to the report, the BCCI selectors are extremely concerned about Hardik's ability to bowl 10 overs in an ODI match and he will need to prove his fitness in the near future.

"Hardik was not communicated about fitness concerns till 48 hours before the selection meeting. He hasn't played for Mumbai Indians since May 2."

"He complained of back spasms after the game in Chennai but he hasn't played since. He has been reportedly training at the Reliance's facility and at Wankhede stadium. While he has rejoined the team, it is not ascertained how he needs to prove his fitness. The selectors are only worried about him not bowling 10 overs," a source told TOI.

Back in January, Hardik was not cleared to bowl 10 overs and as a result, he was not picked for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. If Hardik's fitness continues to be a problem the selectors will look at Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana as replacements.

The BCCI is also not confident about Rohit Sharma being fit enough to play in the ODI World Cup 2027, according to the report.

The report claimed that BCCI remains apprehensive about Rohit's ability to play the 50-over format at an 'optimum level'.

Rohit missed multiple IPL 2026 matches for Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury and the BCCI reportedly asked for his fitness reports ahead of selecting the squad for the Afghanistan series.

The selectors have also reportedly expressed concern regarding his body taking the load of fielding for 50 overs.

"Rohit didn't report to the BCCI's centre of excellence (CoE) for those three weeks. He has become lean but there are concerns about his body being able to take the load of high-performance sport. He has to field for 50 overs. ODI cricket doesn't have the option of an Impact Player like IPL. Body takes time to heal when you are so close to turning 40," a BCCI source said.

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