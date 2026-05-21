MS Dhoni has returned home to Ranchi and will miss Chennai Super Kings' final IPL 2026 group stage match against Gujarat Titans on Thursday, according to ESPNcricinfo. Dhoni has not played a single match for CSK this season after suffering a pre-season calf strain. Although he had recovered from that setback, a fresh thumb injury ruled him out of the past few matches as well. According to reports, Dhoni did not travel with the squad ahead of their must-win match against GT. CSK must win this game and rely on other results to clinch the final Playoffs spot. They are currently sixth in the IPL points table, facing tough competition from Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders to finish in the Top 4 of the competition.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said that he was not there with the team and added that if the team qualifies for the Playoffs, the veteran cricketer may join the side.

"I can confirm he is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he will definitely join back up with the team. He has got a bit of a sore thumb, so it is recovering nicely, but he would not be ready for this match. But hopefully, if we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he will be alright."

After a setback against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), CSK faces the Gujarat Titans (GT), seated at the second spot in the points table in a must-win clash that would take them to 14 points if they win. If they win, they will have to pray that the other remaining fixtures of the group stage go their way and help them reach the playoffs.

(With ANI inputs)

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