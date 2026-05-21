The image of a costly 1983 restaurant bill from Grosvenor Hotel in London went viral recently, as many on social media speculated it to be Team India's celebratory dinner after their historic 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph. The image, which shows a receipt of GBP 764.40, contains a lavish order of food items, cocktails, alcohol and desserts. However, former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winner Kirti Azad took to social media to expose the viral image - including captain Kapil Dev's signature - as fake.

The image shows a luxurious dinner ordered on June 25, 1983, the day in which India defeated West Indies to clinch their very first Cricket World Cup. At the lower end of the bill, there is seemingly a signature of India captain Kapil Dev.

The total price of all the items shown in the bill was GBP 764.40. According to Bank of England, that would equate to around GBP 2,668 in the modern day (approx. Rs 3.4 lakh).

However, Kirti Azad categorically pointed out why the viral image is fake. He revealed that Team India had not even visited the hotel mentioned in the bill, and that their celebrations were carried out in a different manner.

This is fake. It is all over social media. We stayed at Westmoreland Hotel, next to Lords cricket Ground, London. After the victory on 25 June 1983 celebrations took place all night till morning of 26th June. We never went to this hotel. The signature of Kapil Dev is also forged. pic.twitter.com/h8hVoBZhht — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) May 21, 2026

"This is fake. It is all over social media. We stayed at Westmoreland Hotel, next to Lords Cricket Ground, London. After the victory on 25 June, 1983, celebrations took place all night till morning of 26th June. We never went to this hotel. The signature of Kapil Dev is also forged," Azad said in a post on his official X account.

In a response to the post, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan confirmed that Kapil Dev's signature does not match the sign on the viral image.

"Kapil Dev doesn't sign that way," Sivaramakrishnan said in his reply.

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