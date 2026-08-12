Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra suggested that Kolkata Knight Riders could release Rinku Singh for one of Gujarat Titans' fast bowlers in a sensational IPL trade move. Chopra pointed out that KKR will benefit from a star pacer like Mohammed Siraj or Gurnoor Brar while the presence of Rinku Singh will greatly boost GT's middle order. "A deal would not be possible with Kolkata. They (Gujarat Titans) can ask for Rinku from Kolkata, or otherwise, if they can give them Ramandeep. However, they already have whatever you are going to give in return, barring maybe an Indian fast bowler."

"If you feel that they can give you Ramandeep and you give them an Indian fast bowler in return because you have many, there is still a possibility," he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"I talk about Rinku repeatedly, but they won't let Rinku go. They will ask for Siraj in return for Rinku. They won't let Siraj go. Rinku and Siraj would be incredible, or else Rinku with Gurnoor plus one more. You will have to apply your mind that way. Can we actually create a deal? Rinku will be so invaluable if he comes to Gujarat. He hit five sixes here only," Chopra added.

The ex-India batter went on to say that even Punjab Kings may benefit from a trade deal involving Gurnoor Brar. He explained that GT could ask for a player like Nehal Wadhera as part of the trade deal.

"I figured out an excellent trade with the Punjab Kings. Can they give Gurnoor Brar and take Nehal Wadhera, or else can they take Shashank Singh? Punjab is unable to use Nehal Wadhera properly. They definitely need an Indian fast bowler. Gurnoor Brar's stock has suddenly risen," Chopra said.

"So Gurnoor Brar is a fantastic guy because he doesn't play here. It is not a bad deal for both. Both teams can benefit. I don't know whether it will happen or not, but Nehal isn't getting used there, and Gurnoor isn't getting used here. That could just be a magical swap because Nehal is a good cricketer and Gurnoor's ceiling is really high," he concluded.

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