Kings XI Punjab Name Brad Hodge As Head Coach

Brad Hodge was a part of the Gujarat Lions side for the last two seasons of the IPL © BCCI

Former Australia batsman Brad Hodge has been named as the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for a three-year term. Hodge, who was a part of the Gujarat Lions side for the last two seasons of the IPL will now report to KXIP mentor-cum director of cricket, Virender Sehwag. After India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar resigned from his position in Decemeber 2016, Sehwag has taken up the job informally and it remains to be seen whether Hodge and Sehwag make a good pair off the field.

"We have signed a three-year agreement with Brad, who will be our head coach," Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Viru (Sehwag) will be actively involved, too, as our director of cricket."

Hodge continues to feature as an active player and will be playing for Melbourne Renegades in the 2017-18 Big Bash League (BBL) before joining KXIP as the head coach.

(With PTI Inputs)