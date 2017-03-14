Kevin Pietersen Tries To Troll Manchester United Midfielder But Gets Trolled Instead

Kevin Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, with the London club's former defender Ashley Cole. (FILE PIC)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is a known Chelsea FC fan and was in high spirits before the start of the FA Cup quarter-finals between the runaway Premier League leaders and Manchester United. The middle-order batsman thought it was an opportune time to take a dig at United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and tweeted, "Thumbs up for Fellaini winning another raffle here at @ChelseaFC this eve!." However, twitterati were not amused and decided to turn the tables on the South African-born cricketer.

The English cricketer, who was present at Stamford Bridge for the FA Cup quarter-final between Antonio Conte's men and Jose Mourinho's side, wrote the caption and put a picture of himself wearing a khaki coloured jacket.

Thumbs up for Fellaini winning another raffle here at @ChelseaFC this eve! pic.twitter.com/f4P38meB5C — KP (@KP24) March 13, 2017

It was pretty much a massacre after that as Twitter users brutally trolled Pietersen for his outfit.

Here are some of the funniest ones:

@KP24 @ChelseaFC won that suit in a raffle by the looks of it.. — Dan Stephens (@Danny_Steves91) March 13, 2017

@KP24 @ChelseaFC woeful dress sense. My 70 plus dad dresses better than that — George Walters (@Walters77George) March 13, 2017

Pietersen at least had something to cheer about as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to join Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the FA Cup last four.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante scored the only goal of the quarter-final as Chelsea dominated the match after the Red Devils had been reduced to 10 men following Ander Herrera's sending off.