Kevin Pietersen Tries To Troll Manchester United Midfielder But Gets Trolled Instead

Updated: 14 March 2017 18:37 IST

Kevin Pietersen, a Chelsea FC fan, was present at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League leaders took on Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Kevin Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, with the London club's former defender Ashley Cole. (FILE PIC) © Kevin Pietersen/Facebook

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is a known Chelsea FC fan and was in high spirits before the start of the FA Cup quarter-finals between the runaway Premier League leaders and Manchester United. The middle-order batsman thought it was an opportune time to take a dig at United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and tweeted, "Thumbs up for Fellaini winning another raffle here at @ChelseaFC this eve!." However, twitterati were not amused and decided to turn the tables on the South African-born cricketer.

The English cricketer, who was present at Stamford Bridge for the FA Cup quarter-final between Antonio Conte's men and Jose Mourinho's side, wrote the caption and put a picture of himself wearing a khaki coloured jacket.

It was pretty much a massacre after that as Twitter users brutally trolled Pietersen for his outfit.

Here are some of the funniest ones:

Pietersen at least had something to cheer about as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to join Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the FA Cup last four.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante scored the only goal of the quarter-final as Chelsea dominated the match after the Red Devils had been reduced to 10 men following Ander Herrera's sending off.

