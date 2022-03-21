A video of a 19-year-old running on a Noida road at midnight has taken social media by storm. Filmmaker Vinod Kapri offered to give him a ride home but despite being soaked in sweat, the young man turned down the offer. Kapri shared the video of the Pradeep Mehra's epic run as well as his interaction with him on social media and it took little time for it to go viral. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was among the many admirers of Pradeep Mehra. Pietersen quote tweeted Kapri's video with a caption that read: "This will make your Monday morning! What A Guy!"

This will make your Monday morning! What A Guy! https://t.co/RLknfAsCKE — Kevin Pietersen(@KP24) March 21, 2022

In the video, Kapri, after noticing the young man running at midnight, offers to drop him home. However, Pradeep Mehra declines the offer by saying "I will go home like this only".

On further questioning, the young man tells Kapri that he works at McDonald's and always runs on his way back home.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Almora, Uttarakhand, goes on to reveal his plan of joining the Indian Army. He also reveals that he will have to go back home and cook dinner for him and his elder brother, who is on a night shift.

When asked where his parents are, Pradeep Mehra tells Kapri that his mother is unwell and is in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen's tweet too received over 600 retweets and over 7,000 likes. The former England star is quite active on social media.

Recently, he shared an update about his "immediate family", who escaped from Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Pietersen in his post spoke about the "love" that fleeing Ukrainians are getting from neighbouring Poland, where a lot of Ukrainians have been moving to, including his immediate family.

"I can just tell you that Poland has been incredible to fleeing Ukrainians. From the border to the city of Warsaw. I've had immediate family that have just escaped & they say that the love they've received in Poland is beyond anything they've ever experienced. #ThankYouPoland," the cricketer wrote on Twitter.