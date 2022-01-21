Who will be India's next Test captain? This is one of the biggest questions (if not the biggest one) right now in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli, after leading the side for close to seven years, decided to step down from his post after the 1-2 defeat to South Africa last week. While Rohit Sharma seems to be the frontrunner to take over the mantle simply because he was appointed as vice-captain of the Test side replacing Ajinkya Rahane in December last year, there is a school of thought that believes the likes of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin can also be good choices. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen shared his thoughts on the same and said Rohit Sharma will be "best" choice for India's Test captaincy.

Talking highly about Rohit's captaincy credentials, Pietersen said "on one can beat" the right-handed opener in the race.

"Rohit Sharma will be the best Test captain for India as his leadership quality was too good and he has five IPL trophies so no one can beat him in the race of Test captaincy I guess," Pietersen told ANI on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket.

Rohit was appointed as India's limited-overs captain in December last year. Kohli had already decided to quit as T20I captain after the World Cup in UAE in November. The senior selection committee then chose to go ahead with one captain in limited-overs cricket.

Pietersen said Kohli was a "good captain" but the decision to step down must be a personal one and no one should interfere in it.

"Virat Kohli was a good captain but if he wants to go then that could be anyone's personal decision no one can interfere in it," he added.

Kohli is currently playing the ODI series against South Africa, in which KL Rahul is leading India as Rohit was unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

India's next red-ball assignment is the two-match home series against Sri Lanka in February.

Speaking about his sting in Legends Cricket League, Pietersen, said, "I am very excited to be back on the ground and our boys are behaving like kids as we can't hide our excitement of playing cricket again."

"This kind of league is really inspiring to the old players we still have the ability to play and we are really excited to get back on the ground," he added.

(With ANI inputs)