Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Friday made a shocking decision, calling it quits from international cricket amid the ongoing Test series against England. Williamson, who was part of modern cricket's 'Fab Four' alongside Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root, bows out from the big stage as New Zealand's leading run-getter in international cricket (19,346) and Test cricket (9,515). During his illustrious career that spanned over 16 years, the 35-year-old slammed 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

Williamson made his New Zealand debut in 2010 and retired from T20I cricket in November last year, finishing as the country's second-highest run-scorer in the format with 2,575 runs.

Apart from his credentials as a batter, Williamson was hugely admired by his peers for his leadership qualities and humility. He led the BLACKCAPS in all three formats during a golden period from 2016 to 2024, a tenure that included two ICC World Cup Finals, three semi-finals, and victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

Williamson's retirement means he will no longer take part in the ongoing three-match Test series against England, with the second Test set to get underway next week on Wednesday.

He registered scores of 0 and 18 in his final appearance for the BLACKCAPS, who lost a low-scoring first Test by 115 runs last week at Lord's. New Zealand are yet to name a replacement for him.

BLACKCAPS coach Rob Walter said he had nothing but respect and admiration for Williamson.

"Anyone who's had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person.

"Although it's been short-lived, it's been a real privilege to watch him go about his work and listen to his thoughts and views on the team and the game itself.

"His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it's what he means to this BLACKCAPS team, as well as world cricket-that will be his legacy.

"His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA.

"Kane's always put the team first and although we're disappointed to see him go, we're happy to know he's content and at peace with his decision.

"An incredible player, awesome teammate, a wonderful leader and a fantastic ambassador for our sport."

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