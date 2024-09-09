Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly urged the Supreme Court to give their judgement in the Kolkata rape-murder case as soon as possible. In a recent interaction, Ganguly praised the movement for justice in Kolkata and said that the judgement from the Supreme Court should be an 'example' for the rest of the world. He added that the judgement should also be a warning that will make sure that such crimes are not committed in the future. The Supreme Court will hear the RG Kar case next on September 17 as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was asked to file a fresh status report.

"I have not read the Supreme court order that was given today. But, like all the people who have taken part in this movement enthusiastically and in a non-political way, I want them to get justice. That is the most important thing. Any court proceeding takes time. But, this will be our request to the Supreme Court that they give their ruling in this case as soon as possible," Ganguly told reporters.

"The judgement should be an example to the entire world. Such that no person even thinks about committing a similar crime in the future. It is truly commendable how people have stood beside each other and I request the court to come up with their judgement as soon as possible," he added.

The fresh focus on the role of police following today's hearing of the Kolkata hospital rape-murder case in Supreme Court has escalated the BJP demand for the dismissal of the city's police chief Vineet Goyal. Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee has played for time. The police chief, she said, cannot step down immediately in view of the coming Durga Puja, which calls for special stress on law and order.

"Kolkata Police Commissioner has come to me several times last week and offered to resign," Ms Banerjee said. "We have pujo coming up. Someone who is aware of law and order has to be there. If you have patience for a few days, will it be a Mahabharat (big deal)?" she added.