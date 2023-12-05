Pakistan Women's Cricket Team, broke a drought of more than five years and created their piece of history with an impressive 10-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20I of their series in Dunedin on Tuesday. The much-improved Pakistan side amassed a competitive total of 137/6 from their 20 overs and bowled well to restrict the hosts and register a series-clinching victory. It was the first time Pakistan have won a T20I series against the White Ferns in their history, while it was also their first T20I series triumph away from home since they defeated Bangladesh in October 2018.

And it was a much-deserved victory too, with the visitors receiving good contributions with the bat from Muneeba Ali (35), Aliya Riaz (32*) and former captain Bismah Maroof (21) as they amassed a good total after being sent into bat by the Kiwis.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal then removed Bernadine Bezuidenhout (2) and Amelia Kerr (2) to help reduce New Zealand to 9/2 in reply and there was no way back for the hosts as Pakistan cruised home with little trouble.

Fatima Sana (3/22) was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, while Hannah Rowe top-scored for the home side with a well-compiled 33.

The third and final game of the series will be held in Queenstown on Saturday.

Things have started to improve ever since Pakistan Cricket Board for the first time have handed out domestic contracts of 11 months to 74 young women cricketers. Among the 74 players, 59 players belong to emerging and U19 categories, while 14 players have already represented Pakistan women's team at the senior level.

This important advancement has provided a substantial boost to the confidence of women cricketers, as an action-packed women's cricket season is all set to resume on September 1.

These domestic contracts have been conferred upon individuals who have displayed remarkable performances across various cricketing platforms, including domestic cricket tournaments, emerging tournaments, U19 domestic tournaments, and the ICC U19 Women's World Cup.

