Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon responded to ex Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson's harsh criticism of the team's bowling attack following their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) loss and Hazlewood defended his move to play in the Indian Premier Leagur (IPL) days before the marquee clash against South Africa. After Australia's five-wicket defeat to South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, earlier in this month, former Australian veteran seamer Johnson used his column in The West Australian newspaper to question Aussie fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon.

South Africa has won its first-ever world title in international cricket. This is also the country's second ICC trophy after the ICC Knockout 1998. Also, Australia skipper Pat Cummins' golden run as a captain, which started with the retention of the Ashes series against England and was followed by an incredible WTC mace and 50-over World Cup wins over India, came to a halt.

"We've seen concerns about Hazlewood's fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows," Johnson wrote in The West Australian. "Lyon didn't look his best on day three either," Mitchell Johnson had written, as quoted from the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Our successful 'big four' bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can't be taken for granted as a lock going forward either," he added.

Johnson felt that if veteran players stick around just for the Ashes (happening later this year from November) as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that's the right mindset.

"If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that's the right mindset. It's crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players. I'm not being overly critical of an ageing team which has achieved plenty together ... but it's essential to consider when the right time is to make some tough calls," he added.

Hazlewood, who was managing a minor shoulder injury before the IPL was postponed, chose to return to India and resume commitments for Royal Challengers Bengaluru instead of heading straight to London before the WTC final.

Speaking as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, Hazlewood said he hasn't seen any of Johnson's column, and said IPL was the best place to get ready for any type of cricket that is coming up.

"I haven't seen any of that, to be honest," Hazlewood told the newspaper when asked about Johnson's column ahead of Australia's opening Test against the West Indies on Wednesday. "We know what's going on in inside our rooms. It seemed far and away the best place to get ready for any type of cricket that was coming up. The weather was definitely a factor as well. Just getting over there and playing intense competition like that, it's hard to replicate in training," he added.

Hazlewood told about his preparation before the WTC Final. He said it was raining in Sydney, and Brisbane was very wet; he felt India was the best place to bowl.

"Sydney, it was raining, and I had literally nowhere to bowl. I got to Brisbane for three or four days, and it was very wet. We were lucky to get on. I just thought the best place to bowl was India. We were still in the competition, we were going to play semis (in IPL), and I was going to be there for 10 days."

Hazlewood believed he's bowling well in all the three formats, and he is relaxed at the moment about his cricket.

"I mean, if you look at the numbers, it probably suggests so as well," Hazlewood said. "I feel quite relaxed at the moment about my cricket. The ball is coming out nicely in all the formats. I feel like I'm adjusting and hitting good lengths," Hazlewood added.

Lyon, Australia's most successful off-spinner, went wicketless in the WTC finals at the Home of Cricket, Lord's. He emphasised that the team's positions are not guaranteed and that the competition among players is high, with younger players challenging the senior players.

"Regarding 'Johnno', there's nothing really to be said there. We never take any of our positions for granted. There's that much competition within the squad ... and guys putting the senior players under pressure," Nathan Lyon said.

He said no one is planning for a farewell match or tour; all the players are playing for he betterment of Australian cricket and to win matches.

"There's no one planning a farewell tour or anything like that. I don't see there's a reason why the guys can't keep going for a number of years. They're only doing that for the betterment of Australian cricket. We want to play in games, we want to win games."

Lyon admitted that the loss to South Africa in the WTC finals still stings, despite their pride in reaching the final. He acknowledged they were outplayed and that it was a tough loss to accept.

"That [loss to South Africa] does still sting a fair bit, to be honest with you. We're really proud of the last two years that we've had to reach the final. Everyone says how hard finals are to reach, but we got outplayed. And that's a disappointing part of it. A tough pill to swallow," Lyon added.

Australia will be touring the West Indies from June 25 onwards. The first Test of the three-match series will be held in Barbados. It will mark the start of Australia's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle after its loss to South Africa in the final of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.