England star Jos Buttler is one of the most entertaining batters world cricket has ever seen. Be it the bowler of any stature on any ground, the right-hander doesn't shy away from taking the attacking route. This sees Buttler enjoy his dominance in the role. However, he is brilliant on the other front too. As a wicketkeeper, Buttler is one of the most reliable men behind the stumps. His brilliance was on display during a T20 blast game on Sunday.

During the match against Northamptonshire, wicketkeeper Buttler, who plays for Lancashire, took a superb catch diving to his left.

Ricardo Vasconcelos edged a Luke Wood delivery to the left of Buttler. The wicketkeeper put in a quick dive to his left and took a one-handed stunner.

Cricket has beautifully evolved over the years. While on financial terms it has seen a great leap and is still rising, the performance of the players has also been developing at a rapid pace.

Apart from development in batting and bowling, fielding is also improving drastically. What could have been a sensational or eye-catching effort decades ago is a regular task now.

The advanced style of fielding has set a new bar for the upcoming generation of cricketers. Amongst all, the boundary line fielding has caught immense limelight for the athleticism and presence of mind the players show while trying to go for a catch or save a boundary. This has added essence to the game of cricket.