During a National T20 Cup match in 2019, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Ilyas served up a strong contender for the worst wicket-taking delivery in the history of the sport. Ilyas dragged a delivery way down the leg-side and the unfortunate batter, Zain Abbas, fell for the pie-ball. While Ilyas' delivery was threatening to land outside the tramline, Abbas had a one-handed poke at it and got a top edge, which fled straight to the keeper, who made no mistake and grabbed the delivery.

The video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media. Reacting to the same, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham reacted to the video by saying: "Legitimately could be the worst ball in cricket history to ever get a wicket. Impressive."

Legitimately could be the worst ball in cricket history to ever get a wicket. Impressive. https://t.co/Z0ItGfKJdF — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 29, 2023

Speaking of Neesham, the 32-year-old was last seen in action during the recently-concluded season of the Pakistan Super League.

Neesham has falled out-of-favour in the New Zealand side and also went unsold during the IPL mini auction last season.

During IPL 2022, Neesham was part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad, playing a handful of games in their road to the final.

RR entered the final of IPL in 2022, after a gap of 14 years only to lose to newbies Gujarat Titans.

RR will be looking to go a step further this time and win the trophy after adding the likes of Joe Root and Adam Zampa, alongside Windies star Holder.

RR will play their opening game against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.