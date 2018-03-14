Jemimah Rodrigues In India Squad For T20I Women's Tri-Series

The BCCI's women's selection committee on Wednesday picked teenaged all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues in the Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member Indian cricket squad for the upcoming T20 tri-series against Australia and England, to be played in Mumbai from March 22-31. Top-order batswoman Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet's deputy in the side which also includes veterans Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj. India will open their campaign against Australia on March 22 at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) followed by Australia locking horns with England the next day at the same venue.