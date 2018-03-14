 
Jemimah Rodrigues In India Squad For T20I Women's Tri-Series

Updated: 14 March 2018 20:54 IST

Top-order batswoman Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet's deputy in the side which also includes veterans Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj.

India will open their campaign against Australia on March 22. © Twitter

The BCCI's women's selection committee on Wednesday picked teenaged all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues in the Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member Indian cricket squad for the upcoming T20 tri-series against Australia and England, to be played in Mumbai from March 22-31. Top-order batswoman Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet's deputy in the side which also includes veterans Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj. India will open their campaign against Australia on March 22 at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) followed by Australia locking horns with England the next day at the same venue.

India will then take on England on March 25 before facing the Southern Stars the following day. 

On March 28, Australia will face England before the English girls face the hosts the next day. 

The final will be played at the same venue on March 31.

The selection committee also picked India A squad that will play two T20 warm-up games against England women on March 18 and 19 in Mumbai.

Squads: 
India women's T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram.

India A squad: S. Meghna (Captain), Vanitha V.R., D. Hemlatha, Monika Das, Tarannum Pathan, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Arundhati Reddy, R.Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Kavita Patil, Shanti Kumari, Preeti Bose, Sheral Rozario, Harleen Deol.

Topics : India Women Cricket
Highlights
  • Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet's deputy
  • India will open their campaign against Australia on March 22
  • The final will be played on March 31
Show Comments
