 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur Says Fielding Biggest Takeaway From South Africa Tour

Updated: 27 February 2018 14:38 IST

The Indian women's team won both the ODI and T20I series in South Africa.

Harmanpreet Kaur Says Fielding Biggest Takeaway From South Africa Tour
Harmanpreet Kaur led the India women's team for the T20I series against South Africa. © BCCI

The India women's team achieved a double series win against South Africa in South Africa in the recently concluded One-day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series. While the Mithali Raj-led team won the ODI's 2-1, the side captained by Harmanpreet Kaur won the T20I series 3-1. India performed brilliantly as they displayed all-round skills to outclass the hosts. Harmanpreet, however believes that, more than the batting and bowling, that it is the team's fielding that won them the series and was the biggest takeaway from the South Africa tour.

"The South Africa tour was good against good players who can change the situation (complexion of the game). The good thing is that team did not depend on one or two players and everyone performed," Harmanpreet told reporters on Monday.

While she praised each and every member of the team, she specially mentioned 17-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues for her matured performance at the international level.

"Jemmi (Jemimah Rodrigues) has shown talent at international level. Our fielding, in which over the last two three years we were lacking, has improved and that was the biggest takeaway from the tour," Harmanpreet added.

With the World T20 World Cup slated for later this year, the stylish right-hander said the team was intent on giving chances to youngsters during the upcoming matches against the visiting Australia and England teams.

"We have the T20 World Cup and want to give chance to youngsters. Australia and England are good teams and we are excited," she said about the upcoming clashes.

India would first play against Australia in Vadodara and then will be involved in a tri-series involving Australia and England in Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Women South Africa Women Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India women won the T20I series 3-1
  • Harmanpreet praised the India women's team for its outstanding fielding
  • We have T20 World Cup and want to give chance to youngsters: Harmanpreet
Related Articles
Mithali Raj Says India Could Be A Surprise Element in World T20
Mithali Raj Says India Could Be A Surprise Element in World T20
India Women Beat South Africa Women To Clinch T20I Series 3-1
India Women Beat South Africa Women To Clinch T20I Series 3-1
India Women vs South Africa Women, Highlights, 5th T20I: India Women beat South Africa Women To Clinch Series 3-1
India Women vs South Africa Women, Highlights, 5th T20I: India Women beat South Africa Women To Clinch Series 3-1
India vs South Africa: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Women
India vs South Africa: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Women's Team Eyes First Double Series Win
India Woman Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Set To Bat For Punjab Police
India Woman Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Set To Bat For Punjab Police
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.