India head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI president Roger Binny, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya led the long list of joyous members of the cricketing fraternity in lauding Jay Shah, who was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the ICC Chairman. BCCI secretary Shah was elected unopposed as the next ICC head, making him the youngest ever to reach the pinnacle of global cricket administration at the age of 35.

"Congratulations to BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. Jay Shah for being elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council," the BCCI posted in its official 'X', formerly twitter, handle.

Gambhir, who has taken over as head coach from Rahul Dravid, said: "Many congrats @JayShah bhai! I know world cricket will grow tremendously under your exceptional leadership!"

Pandya, who played a pivotal role in India's recent T20 World Cup triumph wrote: "Congratulations @Jay Shah bhai on being elected as the youngest chairman of ICC.

"Look forward to seeing you take cricket to even greater heights. Your vision and drive will help ICC, just like it did with BCCI."

Binny, the 1983 World Cup winner, rated Shah as a "strong pillar" of BCCI. "I take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Jay Shah on his appointment as the independent chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He has been a strong pillar as the BCCI Honorary Secretary and the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

"He has been a cornerstone in ideating and implementing some of the pathbreaking initiatives in cricket. As he takes over as the ICC Chairman, I am sure his foresight and leadership will further enhance the reputation and well-being of our beloved game," he said.

Former Indian captain and head coach Anil Kumble said: "Jay Shah's election as ICC Chair marks a new chapter in global cricket. Congratulations and best wishes for the journey ahead!" Ravi Shastri, another former Indian captain and head coach, said: "Congratulations to @JayShah on being elected unopposed as ICC Chairman—the youngest ever at just 35! His experience running @BCCI will undoubtedly serve him well.

"The cricket community can be rest assured that Jay will work tirelessly to help World Cricket and @ICC to realize their full potential and take them to another level."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla added: "I would like to wish Mr. Jay Shah all the very best in his new role at the ICC. He has been a visionary and has taken great pride in making sure that the game of cricket reaches newer heights and reaches a wider audience. His forthright approach and astute leadership means the game of cricket will continue to prosper across the globe."

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara wrote in his 'X' handle: "Heartiest congratulations to @JayShah on being elected as the ICC Chair. Under your visionary leadership, cricket is set to touch new heights globally." Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh too hailed Shah's appointment.

"Congratulations to Secretary @BCCI Shri @Jai Shah Ji on your election, unopposed, as Chairman @ICC. Confident that the ICC will benefit from your experience of handling Indian cricket. Your leadership will guide world cricket to a new height. My best wishes."

Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane said: "Congratulations Jay bhai on your appointment as the ICC chairman."

Former sports minister and BCCI administrator Anurag Thakur too congratulated Shah on his new role.

"Congratulations to our BCCI Secretary, Sh. @JayShah on your new role and responsibility as the next Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the supreme body of cricket.

"Your elevation as the youngest-ever cricket administrator is a moment of immense pride and celebration for all Indians, serving as a testament to India's rise on the international stage," he said.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj wished Shah success in his new stint.

"A massive moment. My best wishes to @Jay Shah Sir on being elected as the new ICC chairman. May you grow to greater heights and continue doing fine work for our sport. Congratulations."

With PTI Inputs