Skipper Alyssa Healy thanked the cricket gods for an enjoyable farewell as she signed off from the ODIs in style with a blistering 158 that anchored Australia's 185 run-win over world champions India in the third and final match here on Sunday. It was a fairytale swansong for the 35-year old, whose 158, combined with Beth Mooney's unbeaten 106, powered Australia to a mammoth 409 for seven. India were bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs, losing the three match series 0-3.

"I just think what a ridiculous sport we play that it can kick you down to so many times and then give you opportunities like it has today," Healy, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said during the post match presentation.

"I've hated every milestone match, so today was just an opportunity to go out and enjoy it. And it was, one of the more enjoyable experiences I've had. So thanks for the cricket gods for that. And yeah, that's a nice way to sign off in the yellow." The wicketkeeper batter also chipped in with the ball, sending down two overs for 12 runs in her final ODI appearance. Healy will bring the curtain down on her illustrious international career after the one-off pink-ball Test in Perth against India from March 6.

So which was more fun, scoring 158 or bowling? "Oh, bowling for sure. It didn't take much to get talked into either," she quipped.

"I heard my name mentioned once and I said right, but just to finish the ODI leg the way we did, yeah makes me really proud. And looking forward to heading to the WACA now and get stuck into the pink ball." Healy also lauded Mooney's contribution and expressed confidence in the next generation.

"Beth Mooney's been outstanding. The future's bright for our team. I'm looking forward to watching them go about their business over the next couple of years leading into that next one day World Cup.

"I think they're going to do some fantastic things yet again." On handing the cap to Lucy Hamilton, Healy said: "I was honestly fine this morning and then when I was writing it all down and realizing probably what it means to debut and get that cap made me realize how special and how lucky I've been over the last 15 years to have done it as many times as I've had. So, that was a really special experience." "She's got a really bright for the future ahead, I would have loved her to take a wicket tonight but to get a yellow cap, hopefully another 15 years in it, it was really special." Talking about the Test match, she said: "To put ourselves in a position, now we don't have to win, I think it's obviously a great sign for the series, but also we're going there to win." "Pink ball at the WACA, we've never experienced that before. The WACA wicket has done some interesting things for us in Test cricket and white-ball cricket over the last few years.

"So, looking forward to seeing what conditions present. But any time this group gets to wear the baggy green is extra special. So I'm looking forward to doing that.

