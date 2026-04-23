India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's workload management worries are well-documented, with the fast bowler often being rested due to injury concerns. Notably, Bumrah played only three of India's five Tests against England in 2025. However, in a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly wants Bumrah to play all of their nine upcoming Test matches, as the race to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final heats up. This includes two Tests each against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and then all five in a series against Australia.

According to a report by the Times of India, the BCCI is set to give priority to India's WTC campaign, despite the ODI World Cup 2027 also looming large. As a result, Jasprit Bumrah featuring in all of India's nine remaining WTC games is being considered, and he could be rested even from ODIs so that his workload can be managed.

"The attempt is to keep Bumrah fit enough to play all Tests. He is expected to play the four Tests in Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The challenge will be to keep him fresh for the five Tests at home against Australia," BCCI sources told TOI.

"The selectors won't mind resting him for some ODI series. He played T20 cricket after a gap of two years in the Asia Cup last September and still delivered," the sources added, as per the report.

According to the report, BCCI wants Bumrah to play all Tests as long as he is clinically fit.

India are set to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests in August 2026 and then tour New Zealand for two more Tests between October and December. India's WTC campaign will conclude with a marathon five-match home series against Australia between January and February 2027.

India are currently placed sixth in the WTC 2025-27 table, with four wins and four losses in nine games.

Being the No. 1-ranked Test bowler in the world, Bumrah's participation would be a crucial boost for India as they look to revive their chances of reaching the WTC 2027 final.

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