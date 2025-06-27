Over the past few days, reports have been circulating that India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the 2nd Test against England, starting July 2 in Birmingham. Bumrah bowled 44 overs in the series-opener, which India lost depite being in a comfortable position for the majority of the first four days. He looked India's best bowler by a country mile, picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Bumrah's possible absence means India, who are already trailing 0-1 in the series, have a crisis on their hands.

While there have been calls made to include Bumrah, India head coach Gautam Gambhir before the team's departure to England had confirmed that Bumrah will miss two of the five Tests due to a workload issue.

Bumrah has picked up 78 Test wickets in 15 matches since the start of 2014, but there's no denying the fact that Bumrah has been the most overworked bowler in the world.

For the unversed, Bumrah has bowled 110.4 overs during that period, the most by any pacer in the world. Australia's Mitchell Starc is behind him on second, having bowled 362.3.

England's Gus Atkinson is second behind Bumrah in the list of bowlers with most wickets (54) in the format since the start of last year. However, he has only bowled 328 overs.

Among Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj has also bowled 355.3 overs, having played as many matches as Bumrah. However, he has taken 14 fewer wickets despite bowling 27 overs more than Atkinson.

Most overs bowled by pacer in Tests (since start of 2024)

Jasprit Bumrah - 410.4 (78 wickets)

Mitchell Starc - 362.3 (48 wickets)

Pat Cummins - 359.1 (51 wickets)

Mohammed Siraj - 355.3 (41 wickets)

Gus Atkinson - 328 (55 wickets)

In the overall list, Ravindra Jadeja is the only other Indian bowler who has bowled 400 or more overs (400.1).

Siraj's record is a bit of concern, considering that he will spearhead India's bowling at Edgbaston if Bumrah does sit out.

Siraj's performance left much to be desired in Headingley, although he was a bit unlucky with those DRS calls and dropped chances.