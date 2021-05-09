Legendary West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose believes Jasprit Bumrah has it in him to finish his career with more than 400 Test wickets if he can keep up his fitness. There are few doubts about Bumrah's abilities, but his short run-up and distinct action has raised questions on how long he can carry on, but Ambrose said that if the India fast bowler can stay strong enough, he can "go the distance". Ambrose himself finished his career with 405 Test wickets from 98 games and backed Bumrah to reach the milestone as well.

"India's got a few good fast bowlers. I'm a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He's so different than any bowler I have seen. He's so effective and I'm looking forward to him doing really well," he said in his 'The Curtly and Karishma Show' on YouTube.

Asked if he thought Bumrah is "potentially a 400 Test wickets bowlers", Ambrose said: "He is as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing it and he has got great yorkers. He's got a lot in his arsenal."

"So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I'm sure he can get up there," he added.

"You know in terms of fast bowling, generally it's about rhythm. So, you need to build up a good rhythm before you can deliver," Ambrose explained. "Bumrah has got a very short run up. He walks most of the way and maybe one or two or three little jogs before delivery. So, it simply means he may be putting a little more strain on his body but if he can remain strong enough, believe he can go the distance."

"It's just about him staying strong to accompany that short run up. If he can do that, I think he'll be okay," the West Indies legend said.

He also lavished praise on India captain Virat Kohli.

"I am a big fan. Virat Kohli's one of those guys that you would pay to go watch. He's so classy and easy on the eye. He's just a wonderful cricketer in all formats," Ambrose said.

Curtly Ambrose also said that in India's upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand, and the subsequent five-match series against England, the openers need to give the team good starts for them to post big totals.

Promoted

"It's going to be very important that opening batsmen lay the foundation. If they lose one or two wickets pretty early, it exposes captain Kohli and the other guys in the middle order. If they do get a solid platform from the openers, I am sure it will make life a lot easier for the middle order and they can get to a good total," Ambrose said.

India on Friday announced their squads for the World Test Championship final, which is set to be played from June 18 in Southampton.