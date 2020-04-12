Jason Gillespie Comes Up With Hilarious New Name For 'Mankading"

The 'Mankad' dismissal came to the spotlight in 2029 when Ravichandran Ashwin stopped in his bowling stride and removed the bails with Jos Buttler out of his crease at the non-striker's end during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2019. Ashwin's cheekiness caused furore , with many criticising the off-spinner, while others said the dismissal was by the book. Ever since then, 'Mankading' has been a hot topic of discussion, and former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie put in his two cents on Sunday, coming up with a hilarious alternate name for the particular kind of dismissal.

The kind of run-out was christened 'Mankading' after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who effected the first such instance of the dismissal in international cricket against Australia in Sydney during India's tour in 1947-48.

A Twitter user suggested that the dismissal be named after Bill Brown, the batsman that Mankad ran out in the controversial manner.

"Why isn't the dismissal called BillBrowned? Buttler got billbrowned has nice ring to it compared to Ashwin Mankaded," he tweeted.

Responding to his tweet, Gillespie wrote "Instead of 'Mankad' it should really be called 'Run Out due to dopeyness'".

Instead of "Mankad" it should really be called "Run Out due to dopeyness" https://t.co/nURVW2D3JT — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) April 12, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin has stood his ground on his decision to 'Mankad' Buttler in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

During a Twitter Q&A session with fans, the former KXIP skipper was asked "Who are the potential batsmen you can Mankad this IPL?"

"Anyone that goes out of the crease," Ashwin tweeted in his reply, sounding out a warning to batsmen with the tendency to wander outside the white line.

The latest incident of 'Mankading' came in the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup, when Afghanistan's left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad dismissed Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira.