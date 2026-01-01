The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on Thursday told IANS that a player reportedly wearing a Palestine flag on his helmet while batting during a local league match in Jammu is from a tournament that isn't recognised by them. As per reports, Furqan Bhat, who played in the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League that began on December 29, has been called in by police along with the league's organiser, Zahid Bhat, for questioning.

“The league is not recognised by JKCA,” said Brig Anil Gupta (Retd), Member Administration of the JKCA, told IANS on Thursday. It is understood that the player was not at all registered with the JKCA or any of its affiliated bodies in the state.

Police reportedly rushed to the venue after the incident came to their notice, and its image went viral. They have reportedly launched an investigation into the unauthorised cricket league. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its affiliated state associations do not allow players to participate in unrecognised tournaments.

This is the second league from Jammu and Kashmir, which has come under the scanner after organisers of the privately-run Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) allegedly fled Srinagar on November 1 after duping players, match officials, broadcasters, and hoteliers.

The Indian Heaven Premier League, which began on October 25 at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar with international stars including Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, and Thisara Perera, collapsed after just 12 of 27 scheduled matches were played.

The league, organised by Mohali-based Yuva Society, had eight teams -- Pulwama Titans, Ladakh Heroes, Srinagar Sultans, Kishtwar Giants, Gulmarg Royals, Patnitop Warriors, Jammu Lions, and Uri Panthers-- and was scheduled to conclude on November 8.

Around 70 cricketers, including former Indian players Praveen Kumar, Iqbal Abdullah, and Parvez Rasool, along with umpires and staff, were left stranded after the organisers disappeared midway through the tournament.

