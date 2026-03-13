The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken strict action following a spot-fixing complaint received during the 2024 Ranji Trophy season. Video analyst Raja Reddy has been handed a lifetime ban for his involvement in a fixing scandal during the Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh quarterfinal match. According to the inquiry conducted by BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), Reddy admitted to the allegations and was found guilty of corruption under Articles 2.1.3 and 2.1.4 of the Code.

In February 2024, Andhra faced Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in Indore. During the match, Reddy was working as a BCCI-appointed analyst and had access to the room designated for the third umpire and the match referee.

As per the complaint lodged by the Andhra team manager, Reddy allegedly offered Andhra player Girinath Reddy a sum of Rs 5 lakh in exchange for information about the team's Playing XI and for conceding five runs in two of his overs.

"Mr. Girinath Reddy, a cricket player of the Andhra Cricket Association, reported a corrupt approach made to him by the respondent in relation to the quarterfinal match of the Ranji Trophy Tournament scheduled from 23.02.2024 to 26.02.2024 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, between Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA)," reads the official statement issued by BCCI Ombudsman Arun Kumar Mishra.

"The WhatsApp call and chat history shows that the respondent repeatedly contacted Mr. Girinath Reddy, who refused to engage with him. Mr. Girinath clearly stated that he would report the incident to his team manager," the statement further noted.

The inquiry also found that betting applications were installed on Reddy's phone, which is an unethical practice for an individual associated with the board.

"Several email IDs were found configured on the respondent's phone. Emails from his official account revealed that he had an account with 'bet365', one of the world's leading online gambling operators. The respondent also had an account on Skrill, a global payments platform used as a digital wallet for online transactions," the report said.

"During the inquiry, the respondent admitted that he used to place bets but claimed it was a long time ago. He also acknowledged that the bet365 account found on his phone belonged to him and had been reactivated in February 2023-during which time he was considered a participant under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code," it added.