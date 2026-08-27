Jamie Smith and Jordan Cox both scored fifties as England recovered from a top-order collapse against Pakistan to 248-9 when bad light ended Thursday's opening day of the second Test at Lord's. Veteran paceman Mohammad Abbas took three wickets for four runs in 16 balls, including the prize scalp of England captain Joe Root for just four, as the hosts slumped to 36-3 after Pakistan won the toss in helpful conditions for seam bowling. But Smith's 61 and 55 from Cox -- his second fifty in successive Test innings -- got England back into the game and turned attention away from the late-night drinking incident that saw fast bowler Brydon Carse dropped from their squad. Abbas had fine figures of 4-56 in 15 overs and fellow seamer Mohammad Ali 3-67 in 17 when the umpires ruled it was unsafe to continue despite the floodlights illuminating the ground.

Pakistan were woeful in all departments during an innings and 103-run defeat in the first of a three-Test series at Headingley last week.

They did, however, have the worst of the conditions after losing the toss before being dismissed for meagre totals of 171 and 135.

It was a different story in London, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the only change to either side as he returned from a finger injury in place of stand-in skipper Salman Ali Agha, opting to field on a green-tinged pitch under grey skies following a rain delay.

Fine fielding

Abbas, who has had stints with several English counties, was soon into his stride on a ground where he was named player of the match after taking eight wickets in Pakistan's victory in their last Test at Lord's in 2018.

The 36-year-old was fortunate, however, when Emilio Gay glanced a legside ball only for diving wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan to hold an excellent one-handed catch.

Ben Duckett fell for 17 when lbw to an Abbas nip-backer.

Medium-pace bowling with the 'keeper standing up to the stumps has plagued England in recent times and Rizwan was up to the wicket when Abbas pinned Root on the back leg.

Harry Brook was then bowled for 15 by a superb Ali delivery that jagged back, with England 80-4 at lunch.

Dan Lawrence had made 10 when he flicked to midwicket only for Shan Masood to drop a seemingly routine catch.

Pakistan's fielding was also poor as they tumbled to the bottom of the World Test Championship table with defeat in Leeds.

But when Lawrence turned spinner Ali Usman legside and set off for a non-existent single, only to be sent back by Cox, he was run out by Masood's accurate throw from mid-wicket to Rizwan.

Cox, however, struck consecutive legside boundaries off Usman to complete an 88-ball fifty including seven fours.

His partnership of 67 with Smith ended when substitute fielder Agha, belying Pakistan's deserved reputation as a poor fielding side, held a superb slip catch off Khurram Shahzad.

Smith, whose fifty came from a mere 63 balls, was clean bowled by Ali and two balls later the paceman dismissed tailender Ollie Robinson with another nip-backer.

Jofra Archer launched Abbas for a straight six before the bowler had his revenge, with Gus Atkinson -- who has a Test century at Lord's to his credit -- a useful 34 not out at stumps.

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade