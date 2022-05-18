Veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are back in England's Test side as the England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday named a 13-strong squad to face New Zealand in the first two matches a three-match series at home. Anderson and Broad were left out of England's squad for the tour of West Indies, which they lost 0-1. The series against New Zealand will also be England's first under new Test skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Durham seamer Matthew Potts have got their maiden call-ups for England.

England squad for the New Zealand Test series: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts

"This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben and Brendon. With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand in next month's Test series," the England men's team managing director Rob Key was quoted as saying.

"We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the County season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level," he said.

"It promises to be a mouthwatering series, and I can't wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country," Key said.

The squad will come together for the first time next week in a camp before reporting to London on 29 May ahead of the first Test on the 2 June.