Australia coach Andrew McDonald remains optimistic about Cooper Connolly's Test future despite a subdued debut, insisting the young batting all-rounder has plenty of time to cement his place in the team's top six. Connolly was handed a whirlwind debut in just his fifth first-class game, with selectors expecting challenging batting conditions in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. However, the pitch proved more manageable than anticipated, aside from a fiery spell on day three when Sri Lanka unleashed a devastating new-ball attack that triggered a collapse of 7-64.

"He's just starting out. I think it's too early to judge anything on that game," McDonald was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying. "Five overs, the shot that he played—if he had it again, potentially he takes a different option. He's one we definitely want for the future. When he reaches the point where he can push for a top-six batting role, who knows? But that's what we see for him."

McDonald acknowledged that Australia had miscalculated their strategy in picking Connolly over third front-line spinner Todd Murphy.

"We felt as though we had enough coverage with the ball and prioritised runs," McDonald explained. "Did that play out the way we thought it would? Maybe not. But it was definitely discussed that where we might struggle in this game was with runs."

Connolly bowled just five overs of left-arm spin and was dismissed for four runs during Australia's batting collapse, mistiming a shot to backward point.

That proved to be his only opportunity at the crease, as Australia lost just one wicket in their successful run chase to seal the win and a series whitewash.

Despite his underwhelming debut, Connolly remains firmly in Australia's future plans. Having already played white-ball cricket for the national side, his Test prospects remain uncertain, particularly outside Asia, where his left-arm spin is a less compelling selection choice.

With Sam Konstas and Cameron Green also in contention for the World Test Championship final in June, Connolly faces stiff competition for a batting spot.

Smith also backed Connolly to make an impact in the long run. "He's got a bright future, there's no doubting that," Smith said.

