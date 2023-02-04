Out-of-favour Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan has recalled his altercation with Virat Kohli from his side's match against India that took place at the 2015 World Cup. Both the teams were put into Group B of the mega event that year and kicked off their campaigns with a game against each other at the Adelaide Oval. Talking about the game, Sohail said that Kohli tried to sledge him when he was walking out to bat, and revealed how he responded to the India batter.

Pakistan lost their eighth wicket on the fifth ball of the 43rd over and Sohail joined set batter Misbah-ul-Haq at the crease.

"When I walked out to bat, Virat came and told me 'aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You've just arrived and you speak so much). I said 'Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha' (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I suffered a knee injury which forced me out of action. That's how I said it. Then Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet," Sohail said on a YouTube video by Nadir Ali.

Talking about the game, Pakistan suffered a 76-run loss at the hands of India. Virat Kohli's 107 guided the MS Dhoni-led side to 300 for 7 in the stipulated 50 overs before Mohammed Shami's 4 for 35 bundled out Pakistan for 224.

Sohail, who has played nine Tests, 12 ODIs and five T20Is, last featured for Pakistan in 2017.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Role Models, Inspirations And <i>Chak De</i> India