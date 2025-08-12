Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh humorously scolded a content creator who has become famous on social media for impersonating Rohit Sharma, the team's current ODI captain. A hilarious video has surfaced on social media in which Yuvraj came face-to-face with the content creator. Saying Rohit will beat him up if he comes in front of him. "Sharma ji ke bete... jab woh tujhe dekhega na, itna marega na tujhe...", Yuvraj said in the video as the two posed together for the shutterbugs during the meet.

The content creator has developed a reputation for himself, having shown a great sense of humour while blending cricket with comedy. His Rohit Sharma imitations have been loved by fans all across the country.

Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma's look like person : "Sharma ji ke bete" wo tere Ko dekega na itna marega na tere ke wo itna marega na wo" pic.twitter.com/odMFrXeHGc — (@rushiii_12) August 11, 2025

On Monday, Yuvraj was speaking at the 50 Days To Go event ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India, scheduled to be held later this year.

"Everyone expects India to win. We should support the women's team as much as we support the men's team. The World Cup is being held in India. I urge all fans to come and watch the matches and support our team. We want our girls to win," Yuvraj Singh told the media.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the event before the panel discussions involving the stars of the present and past of Indian cricket, along with ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

India legends Mithali Raj, along with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, came together in Mumbai for the '50 days to go' event for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The upcoming 50-over World Cup marks the return of a senior ICC Women's tournament to the sub-continent for the first time since 2016, when India hosted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India has previously staged the Women's World Cup in 1978, 1997 and 2013.

With ANI Inputs