On the occasion of 77th Independence Day of India, top sportspersons took to social media to greet the citizens of the country. Gautam Gambhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and several other notable cricketers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish countrymen a happy Independence Day. Former captain Virat Kohli wished everyone a happy Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2023

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav also extended his wishes and wrote, "A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day! May our country continue to rise and shine and may we do our best to continue to contribute to its glory!"

A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none.



Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day!



May our country continue to rise and shine and may we do our best to continue to contribute to its glory! pic.twitter.com/yguMWte0uY — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 15, 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish the nation on its 77th Independence Day and wrote," Wishing everyone a Happy #IndependenceDay! Today we celebrate the freedom, diversity and progress of our nation. Let's continue to build a bright and prosperous future for our country and keep the tricolour flying high!"

Wishing everyone a Happy #IndependenceDay! Today we celebrate the freedom, diversity and progress of our nation. Let's continue to build a bright and prosperous future for our country and keep the tricolor flying high!#IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/b3a9JSBJkn — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 15, 2023

"Wishing every Indian a very Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind," BCCI tweeted.

"Don't know about love, but what is from you is not from anyone else!" former India opener Gautam Gambhir posted on Twitter- which goes by the name of X now.

Ishq ka toh pata nahi, par jo tumse hai woh kisi aur se nahi!



Jai Hind #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/lhxyCY8Iw7 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2023

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh also posted a video and tweeted, "May our tricolour forever fly high, respecting and remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought for our Independence."

May our tricolour forever fly high, respecting and remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought for our Independence



Jai Hind!#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/1YaDGPhZAh — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2023

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tweeted, "Jai ho #IndependenceDay."

"Heartiest Greetings to all on #IndependenceDayIndia. Lets remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and resolve to take the country on the path of peace, harmony and progress. Our every step should ensure that we are contributing to the Nation," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted on X.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day!" Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble tweeted.

Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2023

Former India batter Suresh Raina said everyone should cherish the spirit of unity in diversity and "honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters."

"Wishing my fellow Indians a joyous #IndependenceDay! Let's honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and cherish the spirit of unity in diversity. May the tricolour always fly high, symbolizing unity in diversity. #JaiHind!" Raina tweeted.

Olympic medallist Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh tweeted, "May the symphony of love and passion for your nation resonate on this Independence Day. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023."

With ANI inputs