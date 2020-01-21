 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ishant Sharma Doubtful For New Zealand Tests After MRI Scan Confirms Ankle Tear: Report

Updated: 21 January 2020 15:27 IST

The BCCI we will again do Ishant Sharma's MRI to ascertain degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation.

Ishant Sharma Doubtful For New Zealand Tests After MRI Scan Confirms Ankle Tear: Report
Ishant Sharma had twisted his ankle on his follow through in a Ranj Trophy game. © AFP

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma is in doubt for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand after sustaining an ankle tear during a Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi. Ishant, playing for Delhi, had twisted his ankle on his follow through while bowling against Vidarbha in a Ranji Trophy game. The Test series against New Zealand is scheduled to start from February 21 in Wellington. "The MRI report has come. Luckily there is no fracture. There is an ankle tear. The moment he is in a position to walk, he will travel to NCA," a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While there are reports that Ishant might have had a Grade 3 tear, which can rule him out for more than a month, the BCCI will only confirm it after their own set of tests.

"It's a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation," a BCCI source said.

The BCCI is hopeful of Ishant getting fit in time for the first Test. Navdeep Saini will be the replacement if the 96-Test veteran fails to be fit in time.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma Cricket BCCI
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ishant Sharma is in doubt for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand
  • Ishant sustained an ankle tear during a Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi
  • The BCCI we will again do Ishant Sharma's MRI to ascertain degree of tear
Related Articles
Ishant Sharma Injures Ankle Trying To Appeal For Wicket In Ranji Trophy
Ishant Sharma Injures Ankle Trying To Appeal For Wicket In Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy: Ishant Sharma Picks Three As Delhi Bowl Vidarbha Out For 179 Runs
Ranji Trophy: Ishant Sharma Picks Three As Delhi Bowl Vidarbha Out For 179 Runs
Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma With Savage Reply On Instagram Post
Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma With Savage Reply On Instagram Post
Ranji Trophy: Delhi Beat Hyderabad By 7 Wickets To Register First Win Of The Season
Ranji Trophy: Delhi Beat Hyderabad By 7 Wickets To Register First Win Of The Season
MS Dhoni Rotating Fast Bowlers Did Not Help Them Achieve Consistency, Says Ishant Sharma
MS Dhoni Rotating Fast Bowlers Did Not Help Them Achieve Consistency, Says Ishant Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.