 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ishant Sharma Injures Ankle Trying To Appeal For Wicket In Ranji Trophy

Updated: 20 January 2020 19:17 IST

Ishant Sharma will go to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation after hurting his ankle, with the extent of the injury still not known.

Ishant Sharma Injures Ankle Trying To Appeal For Wicket In Ranji Trophy
Ishant Sharma is expected to be a part of India's Test squad for the series against New Zealand. © PTI

India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game here on Monday, raising doubts over his availability for the upcoming Tests in New Zealand. Spearheading the Delhi attack, the 31-year-old suffered the injury in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings and his third. "Ishant has twisted his ankle and has swelling. It's looking pretty bad at the moment. We will not risk him again in this match. Let's hope it's not a fracture," a senior Delhi team management member told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"If it's pure swelling, he will be fit in some days. He needs to go to NCA obviously and get his rehab done along with RTP (Return To Play) certificate," he added.

It was a short delivery, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to pull only to see it hit his pads, prompting an optimistic Ishant to vociferously appeal on the follow through before slipping suddenly.

Ishant looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff. His condition needed immediate medical attention.

The pacer had taken three wickets for 45 runs in Vidarbha's first innings.

The veteran of 96 Tests is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and this is his last Ranji game of the season. His next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton but in case the injury turns out to be serious, he will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

India are scheduled to play two Tests in New Zealand, from February 21-25 and February 29 to March 4, respectively.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ishant Sharma got injured during Delhi's Ranji Trophy game vs Vidarbha
  • He slipped and twisted his ankle while appealing for a wicket
  • He will be taken to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Ishant Sharma Picks Three As Delhi Bowl Vidarbha Out For 179 Runs
Ranji Trophy: Ishant Sharma Picks Three As Delhi Bowl Vidarbha Out For 179 Runs
Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma With Savage Reply On Instagram Post
Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma With Savage Reply On Instagram Post
Ranji Trophy: Delhi Beat Hyderabad By 7 Wickets To Register First Win Of The Season
Ranji Trophy: Delhi Beat Hyderabad By 7 Wickets To Register First Win Of The Season
MS Dhoni Rotating Fast Bowlers Did Not Help Them Achieve Consistency, Says Ishant Sharma
MS Dhoni Rotating Fast Bowlers Did Not Help Them Achieve Consistency, Says Ishant Sharma
Ranji Trophy: Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh Put Delhi On Top Against Hyderabad
Ranji Trophy: Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh Put Delhi On Top Against Hyderabad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.