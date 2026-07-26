Ishan Kishan smashed 81 off 44 balls to guide India to victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Harare. It was Kishan's sixth T20I half-century of 2026, and took him to 783 runs in the shortest format in the ongoing calendar year. With the knock, Kishan also overtook legendary India batter Virat Kohli in an elite list. Kishan became the Indian with the third-most runs in a single calendar year in T20Is, taking Kohli's spot. Kohli had made 781 runs in 2022.

Overall, the list of most runs by an Indian in a calendar year in T20Is is topped by Suryakumar Yadav, who made 1,164 runs in 2022. Abhishek Sharma is second on the list, having made 859 runs in 2025.

Kishan has a great chance to leapfrog Abhishek and Suryakumar in the list, with India set to play more than 10 T20Is in 2026.

Ishan Kishan said that he "kept things very simple" and backed himself to play his shots after scoring a match-defining 81-run knock as India defeated Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series, on Saturday at Harare, to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead.

After the win, Ishan Kishan, who got the Player of the Match award for his knock, said he focused on staying in the present after early wickets fell, backing his strengths and playing according to the situation. He added that keeping things simple and choosing the right bowlers to target helped him execute his shots effectively.

"[On batting after the early wickets] You don't think about the wickets that have already fallen. The past is the past. You just keep watching the ball. You know your strengths, you know where you can score and which bowlers you can target. It's about being smart in the middle. I kept things very simple and just backed myself to play my shots all around the ground," he said during the post-match presentations.

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