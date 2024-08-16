Eyeing a return to the India setup, Ishan Kishan began his return to red ball cricket in great fashion. Having been included in the India C squad by the BCCI for the first round of the upcoming Duleep Trophy games in September, the wicket-keeper batter is gearing up for it by participating in the Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament. Representing Jharkhand, the keeper brushed off any cobwebs, not making it seem like he had not played a red-ball game in more than a year.

Against Madhya Pradesh, Kishan took three well-timed catches, showing his ability behind the stumps over a long day of cricket.

Watch: Ishan Kishan takes three good catches behind the stumps

3 Best Catches from Behind the Stumps by Ishan Kishan in Buchi Babu Tournament 2024 pic.twitter.com/8XDo9FDOpJ — Jeba (@Cric_Jeba) August 15, 2024

Kishan's final catch of the day was the best of the lot. Madhya Pradesh's Ramveer Gurjar had flicked it towards the leg side, and it required a stunning diving effort from Kishan to grab the catch.

Kishan's first catch was a simple one, dismissing right-hander Chanchal Rathore. The second one was taken off the bowling of spinner Aditya Singh, and required presence of mind from Kishan. Edged by left-hander Shubham S Kushwah, the ball first bounced off his gloves before Kishan recomposed himself to take it on the second try.

Madhya Pradesh ended the day on 225/8.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 225/8 in 90 overs (Shubham S Kushwah 84, Arham Aquil 57; Vivekanand Tiwary 2-25, Aditya Singh 2-29) against Jharkhand

Roadmap to Team India

Kishan has endured a difficult 2024. After being left out of BCCI's central contract list for reportedly refusing to play domestic cricket, Kishan also had a rough IPL season for Mumbai Indians, as the franchise finished with the wooden spoon.

However, Kishan has now been handed a path back to Team India. Being included in BCCI's squads for the Duleep Trophy shows that Kishan is still in the minds of selector Ajit Agarkar and coach Gautam Gambhir.