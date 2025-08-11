Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been making headlines for quite some time now. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is reportedly to be traded to some other franchise, most likely Chennai Super Kings, ahead of IPL 2026. Samson has been an integral part of RR, ever-since his debut in IPL in 2013. Under his captaincy, the franchise reached the final in 2022, where they lost against Gujarat Titans. However, after an abysmal outing in the 2025 season, there are reports that Samson and the franchise are likely to part ways.

On a lighter note, Samson recently appeared on former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's show, Kutti Stories with Ash, and spoke about how his gameplay and point of view changed after being appointed as the captain of RR.

"Captaincy has opened up my perspective and helped me to accept these kind of ways. There is no one way of succeeding in cricket. I don't believe that there is only one way. When people are trying different things, I like to back them instead of questioning them," Samson said.

He went on to reveal a brilliant tale about West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer and stated that he used to sleep till late but win matches for RR with his performance.

"But this guy, the match is at 8 PM, he will wake up at 5 PM, and be all sleepy during team meetings and all. Then he will score the most important runs for the team and win them the game. So, there is a way to do like that also," said Samson

On being asked about which one decision in his life he would like to change, Samson's stunning answer triggered laughter..

"Not retaining Ash bhai (Ashwin)," replied Samson, bursting into laughter, when asked about one decision he'd want to change from his life.

Samson seemingly referred to the IPL player retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Ashwin, who played for Rajasthan Royals between 2022 and 2024, was not retained by the franchise.