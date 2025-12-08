India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is having a roller-coaster ride in the role ever since his appointment in July last year. Under him, the team won the Champions Trophy as well as the Asia Cup, but the side has fared poorly in red-ball matches at home. India suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand last year, and recently they were clean swept by South Africa 2-0. It is important to note that India have been whitewashed just thrice in a Test series on home soil, with two of them coming during Gambhir's reign.

Needless to say, the results of Team India's red-ball performance at home have put Gambhir under severe criticism. But is he the only one responsible for the team's downfall?

Ravi Shastri, a former India batting all-rounder and ex-coach, said that a single person should not be targeted over the defeats, and the responsibility lies with the entire team management and the players. He expressed his opinions while talking on the YouTube podcast of Prabhat Khabar.

Shastri also said that the players should "feel hurt" after facing any disappointing result.

"So when results come, one thing the public should remember is that players should also take responsibility. It should not be that you target one individual. It has happened to me, that is why I am speaking from experience. So it is important that the players also take the rap on the knuckles when something like this happens. There should be pride. They should feel hurt that we have lost. Until that happens, things will not move forward," he said.

"Everyone, right from the team management to the players, you can't single out one person. It's a collective decision. South Africa defeated India; no single player defeated India. South Africa played well as a team. Where did we play?" he added.

For the record, India suffered their first-ever whitewash at home in a Test series back in 1999-2000 when South Africa won both matches against the host team.