Karun Nair got close to his long-standing dream of playing again for the senior men's cricket team on Friday as he got selected in the India A squad that will be touring England. After some eye-catching performances in domestic cricket, Nair is finally just one good run away from making it to the senior India squad again. Nair made his India debut in 2016 but failed to play longer for the side despite scoring a triple hundred in Tests. Once he got out of the team, he never returned. After being dropped out of the Karnataka state side in 2022, he posted a heartfelt note on social media. "Dear cricket, give me one more chance," Nair had written on X.

Dear cricket, give me one more chance. — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 10, 2022

An impressive performance for India A in England will definitely open the doors for the right-handed batter, especially at a time when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have quit the format.

Recalling Nair's 2022 social media post, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to X to write, "Karun Nair getting selected for India A is clear indication that Dear cricket will him give him another chance to play for team India again."

Karun Nair getting selected for India A is clear indication that "Dear cricket will him give him another chance to play for team India again" — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 16, 2025

The Karnataka-born batter, now representing Vidarbha in domestic cricket, has put together a dream season. In the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he piled up 779 runs in eight innings, including five centuries-four of them back-to-back-as he almost single-handedly took Vidarbha to the final. But Nair wasn't done. He followed up with a stunning Ranji Trophy campaign, scoring 863 runs in nine matches, including a crucial century and a fifty in the final against Kerala to guide Vidarbha to the title.

Nair's return, if it happens, would mark one of Indian cricket's most compelling redemption arcs. Despite an average of 62.33 in six Tests and a historic triple hundred, Nair was sidelined, never truly receiving an extended run. He was part of the 2018 England tour squad but never got a game.

India A are set to play two matches against England Lions before facing the Indian team in the build up to the five-match Test series vs England.

(With IANS Inputs)