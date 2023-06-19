Ireland vs Oman Live Score Updates, World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Oman Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Ireland
IRE vs OMA, World Cup Qualifiers, Live: Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss opted to bowl against Ireland in the Group B match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023
IRE vs OMA, World Cup Qualifiers, Live Updates: Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss opted to bowl against Ireland in the Group B match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo on Monday. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward to clinch a victory. Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November. (Live Scorecard)
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Aqib Ilyas
Four!
Touch fuller outside off, Paul Stirling punches this wide of the extra-cover fielder for 3 runs. A beautiful example of how to play the cover drive from Paul.
On a length around middle, Andy McBrine nudges this towards the square leg for a single.
Fuller one in middle, Andy Balbirnie defends this off the front foot.
Fuller one swinging away from the batter, Andy McBrine leaves this for the keeper to collect.
Fuller one in middle, Andy McBrine defends this to short cover for no run.
Wide! Fuller one down leg, Andy McBrine leaves this.
Fuller one on off, Paul Stirling defends this towards cover for no run.
Touch fuller outside off, Paul Stirling defends this on the off side for no run.
Back of a length around off, Paul Stirling defends this back towards the bowler for no run.
On a length outside off, Paul Stirling drives this powerfully towards cover-point for no run.
Fuller one wide of off, Paul Stirling punches this towards cover-point for no run.
Fuller one in middle, Paul Stirling defends this off the front foot for no run.
Fuller one drifting down leg, Andy McBrine looks to defends but misses out as the ball clips his pads.
FOUR! Slower one full toss on off, Andy McBrine accepts this freebee and dispatches this couple of bounces over the fence towards square leg region for a boundary.
On a length around odd, Andy McBrine cuts this and finds the fielder at point for no run.
Full toss on off, Paul Stirling pushes this gently towards mid off and takes a quick single.
Wide! Fuller one wide down leg, Paul Stirling looks to flick but misses out.
On a length angling away from the batter, Paul Stirling looks to poke but decides to leave at the end.
Fuller one in middle, Paul Stirling tucks this towards square leg for no run.