IRE vs OMA, World Cup Qualifiers, Live Updates: Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss opted to bowl against Ireland in the Group B match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo on Monday. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward to clinch a victory. Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November. (Live Scorecard)

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Aqib Ilyas

Here are the Live Updates of the ICC World Cup Qualifier Match between Ireland and Oman from Bulawayo: