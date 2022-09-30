The champions of 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, Saurashtra, face Rest of India in Irani Cup 2022. The match, which is played in the Test format, returns after a gap of three years. The latest Irani Cup took place in 2018-19 in which Vidarbha had defeated the Rest of India on first innings. Meanwhile, the match between Saurashtra and Rest of India will start on October 1 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Jaydev Unadkat will be leading Saurashtra while Hanuma Vihari will be leading Rest of India.

When will Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022 be played?

Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022 will be played from Saturday, October 1 to Wednesday, October 5.

Where will Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022 be played?

Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022 will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

When will Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022 begin?

Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022 will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022?

Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022 will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

Where will Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022 be available for streaming?

Saurashtra vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022 will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.