South Africa batter Aiden Markram shed light on his bond with Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Markram impressed in his first season with LSG, scoring 445 runs in 13 matches at an average of 34.23. LSG finished seventh in IPL 2025 with just six wins in 14 matches, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Earlier this month, Markram was roped in by LSG's sister franchise, Durban Super Giants, during the SA 20 auction. Speaking to the Times of India, Markram opened up on having the same owner in multiple franchise league, saying that it does help.

"It does help. I enjoy consistency. I enjoy mingling with good people regularly and that's exactly what this franchise is all about. So, now that I'm with them in two of the leagues is really awesome. You understand how people work and how best we can all work together and I think that's good from a longevity point of view," said Markram.

Markram also praised Sanjiv Goenka, saying that the latter is passionate about his teams, and cricket in general.

"If you can be a part of one franchise and play in a couple of leagues and still play international cricket, you are really blessed. I remember having a good discussion with our big boss Mr. Sanjiv Goenka to see how passionate he is about his franchise, but also about international cricket. He's a wonderful man to be able to speak to and bounce ideas," he added.

Markram, South Africa's T20I captain, went to Durban's Super Giants for R14 million (approx Rs 7 crore) after Sunrisers Eastern Cape tried to retain him with a Right to Match card at R12.4 million.

"I'm always reluctant to talk about the numbers, but it is exciting to see the investment back into South African cricket," SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said after the auction. "The franchises have come and they've invested properly. You see they're getting behind the South African players.

"I think there's some proper talent. The platform that SA20 has provided has not only benefited them here (in South Africa), but benefited them in other leagues and internationally as well," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)