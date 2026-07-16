The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has begun its search for a new Test team head coach following Brendon McCullum's departure last week. With just over a month remaining before the start of a three-match series against Pakistan, the ECB faces a race against time to finalise a replacement, while also keeping an eye on next year's home Ashes series. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the ECB has shortlisted as many as nine candidates for the vacant position.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower, who was in charge of England between 2009 and 2014, remains the ECB's preferred candidate for the role. However, his appointment could prove complicated.

According to the report, Flower's commitments with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and London Spirit in The Hundred could pose a hurdle. As a result, the ECB is exploring alternative options to ensure it appoints the right candidate.

The report added that Flower, now 58, is reluctant to take on such a high-profile role.

"To complicate matters, Flower has told friends he's unsure whether, at the age of 58, he needs to put himself through the strain of returning to such a high-profile job," the report said.

The report also stated that the ECB's shortlist is dominated by candidates who are currently involved with IPL franchises, including former Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming, Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer, and former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody.

Only two Englishmen have made it onto the ECB's shortlist - former England spinner Richard Dawson and ex-Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott.

The other overseas candidates include Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, South African coach Adi Birrell and former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson.

The report also mentioned that assistant coach Marcus Trescothick could oversee the series against Pakistan if the ECB is unable to settle on a candidate.

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