The Indian cricket team management was not pleased with the grass being left on the wicket for the practice match ahead of their Test series against Sri Lanka, according to a report by Revsportz. India are scheduled to play a three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) Ground in Colombo beginning Friday. While the conditions in Sri Lanka will reportedly help spinners, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to leave some grass on the wicket for the practice match - a decision that allegedly did not go down well with India.

However, Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) official A. Francke said that it will be a good surface for the three-day match and the result of the game will depend on the approach taken by the teams.

"The Indian team said that there is too much grass on the wicket, but that is how we keep it because it is a three-day game. You can't give a wicket without grass. Other than that, they were happy with it. The wicket we have given is a good wicket, so I can't tell whether it will favor any team. It depends on how they play," he said in a conversation with Revsportz.

Francke further revealed that SLC requested for the grass to be left on the pitch.

"The tinge of grass has been requested by Sri Lanka cricket, so we will keep it like that. Maybe conditions will change, but normally NCC wickets are good batting tracks. We are hoping that there will be high scores here. But the Indian batters can have good practice here before they go to Galle," he said.

"Our wicket may help the spinners on the second day or third day. But I will suggest anybody who wins the toss here to bat first. We always prepare good and fair wickets," he added.

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